Eni says production at its Italian refineries has slowed, most at 60% capacity

MILAN, April 2 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni said on Thursday most of its oil refineries in Italy were working at around 60% of their capacity as the coronavirus emergency continues.

The pandemic has shut down large parts of economies across the globe and prompted many governments to slap tough restrictions on travel, triggering a steep fall in the demand for refined oil products.

In emailed comments, Eni said its biggest refinery Sannazzaro, in northern Italy, was running at around 50% of its capacity since it was also impacted by planned maintenance work.

It said maintenance work at its Taranto plant in southern Italy had been completed and the units involved were gradually being turned on.

“Eni is monitoring developments in the market so as to be able to make any eventual adjustments to supply,” it said.

State-controlled Eni distributes the fuels and lubricants it produces at its six Italian refineries across more than 4,000 service stations in Italy. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti)