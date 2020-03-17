Eni refineries in Italy working normally but monitoring developments

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni said on Tuesday all its refineries in Italy were working normally except for two which had partially cut their volumes for maintenance work.

“Eni however is carefully monitoring developments in the market so as to be able to gauge any possible changes in demand,” a spokesman said.

Concern is growing that with fuel demand falling as a result of travel restrictions triggered by the coronavirus outbreak refineries might have to scale back production.

The spokesman said Eni’s refineries at Sannazzaro and Taranto had partially cut production due to planned maintenance. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Crispian Balmer)