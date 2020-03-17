UPDATE 1-Eni says its Italian refineries working normally, monitoring developments

(Adds detail, comments)

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni on Tuesday said that all its refineries in Italy were working normally, bar two that had partially reduced volumes for maintenance work.

“Eni, however, is carefully monitoring developments in the market so as to be able to gauge any possible changes in demand,” a spokesman said.

Concern is growing that with fuel demand falling as a result of travel restrictions triggered by the coronavirus outbreak refineries might have to scale back production.

Eni’s refineries at Sannazzaro and Taranto have partially cut production due to planned maintenance, the spokesman said.

Maintenance at Sannazzaro, Eni’s biggest refinery, affects several of the plant’s units, which will be rebooted at the end of March, he said.

“The activity is clearly partial but decidedly more than 20%,” he said, adding that all operations not essential for actual production had been stopped.

Earlier on Tuesday a local press report said production at the refinery had been cut by 20%.

Eni’s Sannazzaro refinery is located close to the city of Pavia, in Lombardy, and serves an area of the country that has been badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

State-controlled Eni distributes the fuels and lubricants it produces at its six Italian refineries across more than 4,000 service stations in Italy. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Crispian Balmer and David Goodman)