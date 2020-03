FRANKFURT, March 25 (Reuters) - E.ON, Europe’s largest energy networks operator, on Wednesday said that industrial and commercial customers were consuming noticeably less energy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Overall, the energy industry ... won’t be as hard hit as other industries. But we still expect the crisis to leave its mark on our bottom line,” CEO Johannes Teyssen said as the group released full-year results. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Scot W. Stevenson)