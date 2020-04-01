Equinor raises $5 billion in debt to help weather downturn

OSLO, April 1 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Equinor has raised debt of $5 billion as part of its plan to tackle the twin impact from a collapse in crude prices and the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Wednesday.

Equinor in recent weeks announced cuts to operating costs and investment of around $3 billion and postponed indefinitely a four-year share buyback program worth $5 billion.

Moody’s earlier on Wednesday affirmed Equinor’s Aa2 senior unsecured debt rating, but said it had changed its outlook to negative from stable due to the impact on the company’s finances from a plunge in the price of oil and gas.

“Equinor is in a strong position to handle market volatility and uncertainty,” Chief Financial Officer Lars Christian Bacher said in a statement announcing the debt issue. The company is majority-owned by the Norwegian government.

“In combination with our $3 billion action plan to reduce cost, this transaction will further strengthen our financial resilience and flexibility going forward, and ensure liquidity to prioritised projects,” he added.

The price of North Sea Brent crude has fallen by more than 50% in the last month amid slumping energy demand during the coronavirus outbreak and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Consisting of five separate tranches, the notes announced on Wednesday have maturities ranging between five years and 30 years and carry a yield of 2.875% for those falling due in 2025, gradually rising to 3.7% for the ones maturing in 2050.

The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the possible repayment or purchase of existing debt, Equinor said.

The notes have been fully subscribed and the settlement date is Monday, it added.

Equinor is the dominant oil producer in Norway, while its foreign operations stretch from Britain and Angola to Brazil and the United States. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Peter Cooney)