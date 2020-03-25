Equinor maintains Q4 2019 dividend proposal

OSLO, March 25 (Reuters) - Equinor is maintaining its plan to pay a cash dividend of $0.27 per share for the fourth-quarter of 2019, the company said on Wednesday after announcing spending cuts and the cancellation of its share buy-back program.

A decision for the following quarters has not yet been announced.

“Dividend for first quarter 2020 will be decided by the board of directors and announced in connection with the presentation of the first quarter results,” a company spokesman said in an email. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)