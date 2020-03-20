Equinor delays planned maintenance at Hammerfest LNG, Troll C, others

OSLO, March 20 (Reuters) - Equinor is delaying maintenance work due this spring at its Hammerfest liquefied natural gas plant in Arctic Norway, as well as several offshore platforms, including Aasgard A and B, Norne, Kristin, and Troll C, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Friday.

“They were planned this spring, now we will assess (a) new time schedule for this,” said an Equinor spokesman.

On Monday the company said it would reduce non-critical activity offshore and has asked employees who are currently working offshore to extend their rotation to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Victoria Klesty)