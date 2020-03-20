UPDATE 1-Equinor delays planned maintenance at Hammerfest LNG, Troll C, others

(Adds detail)

By Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO, March 20 (Reuters) - Equinor is delaying maintenance work due this spring at its Hammerfest liquefied natural gas plant in Arctic Norway, as well as several offshore platforms, including Aasgard A and B, Norne, Kristin, and Troll C, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Friday.

“They were planned this spring, now we will assess (a) new time schedule for this,” said an Equinor spokesman.

On Monday the company said it would reduce non-critical activity offshore and has asked employees who are currently working offshore to extend their rotation to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Aasgard and Kristin were due to see maintenance from April 24 to May 17, reducing gas production by 27 million cubic metres per day (mcm/day) and 16 mcm/day respectively, according to Gassco data.

Troll was due to see maintenance on May 12-13 reducing gas production by 80 mcm/day, Gassco data showed, followed by maintenance on May 13-29 reducing gas production by 42 mcm/day.

The details for maintenance at Norne were not immediately available. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Victoria Klesty, Kirsten Donovan)