Equinor restarts work at Martin Linge project in N.Sea

OSLO, March 26 (Reuters) - Norway’s Equinor has restarted work at its Martin Linge development in the North Sea following a halt after an offshore worker tested positive for coronavirus, the company said on Thursday.

“We are gradually stepping up activities again. We have cleaned and disinfected facilities, and believe that it’s now safe to restart work,” a company spokesman said.

The company initially plans to bring back some 300 workers, down from more than 770 workers previously, due to government-imposed travel restrictions affecting its foreign workers, he added. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)