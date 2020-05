NAIROBI, May 21 (Reuters) - Kenya’s second biggest lender, Equity Group, has changed the terms of loans worth 92 billion shillings ($862 million) or 25% of its portfolio, due to coronavirus-related hardships affecting customers, it said on Thursday. ($1 = 106.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)