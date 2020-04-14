Hygiene products group Essity profit jumps as pandemic lifts demand

STOCKHOLM, April 14 (Reuters) - Swedish hygiene products group Essity said on Tuesday its first-quarter sales and profits were substantially higher than a year earlier as the coronavirus pandemic lifted demand for many of its products.

Adjusted operating profit before amortisation jumped 67% to 5.33 billion crowns ($535.6 million) on a 10% increase in sales to 33.7 billion, it said in a statement with preliminary results.

“Sales in future quarters may be adversely impacted by the hoarding seen in March and sales in Professional Hygiene may also be negatively impacted by reduced travel, fewer restaurant visits and more people working from home,” it said.