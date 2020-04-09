UPDATE 1-Estonia rethinks state guarantee rules due to Bolt request

(Adds minister comments to Reuters)

By Tarmo Virki

TALLINN, April 9 (Reuters) - Estonia is considering changing its state-guarantee limits after ride-sharing service Bolt requested state support due to the new coronavirus, the country’s foreign trade minister Kaimar Karu said on Thursday.

Founders of Bolt, a popular ride-sharing system in Eastern Europe and Africa, have requested 50 million euros ($54 million) of credit guarantees from the state, Karu said. So far, Estonia has capped such measures at 5 million.

“The limits will be reconsidered,” Karu told a news conference.

Bolt — which has over 30 million users in 35 countries — has grabbed business from Uber mostly in major African cities and Eastern Europe.

The minister said Estonia could also become an investor in startups like Bolt.

“We have discussed whether instead of loaning money to struggling companies we could, under reasonable conditions, buy stakes in them,” Karu told Reuters.

“Why shouldn’t the state take stakes in companies we believe in? Bolt is one such company which could be discussed,” Karu said, adding there had been no specific discussion about the company to date.

The government has said it was ready to invest 150 million euros in the convertible debt of shipping firm Tallink which has been hit badly due to the restrictions surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, but is seen as a crucial transport link with its neighbours Finland and Sweden.

Finance Minister Martin Helme said earlier this week Tallink debt would be converted into shares and sold later. ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Reporting by Tarmo Virki Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Kirsten Donovan)