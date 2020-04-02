CORRECTED-Estonia sees 2020 budget in nominal deficit of 10.1%

(Corrects first name of minister)

TALLINN, April 2 (Reuters) - Estonia’s 2020 nominal state budget deficit will be 10.1% of gross domestic product after coronavirus-linked additions to budget, its finance minister said on Thursday.

“Our debt will at least double, but it will be still the lowest in the euro zone, even when not including measures other countries will make in crisis,” Martin Helme told a news conference.

Helme said also the government was ready to take a stake in shipping firm Tallink which has had to close its key routes due to lockdown, with a plan that the government would sell its holding at a later date. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Toby Chopra)