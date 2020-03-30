Estonian 2020 GDP to fall 3% -Finance Ministry

TALLINN, March 30 (Reuters) - Estonia’s finance ministry slashed its gross domestic product growth forecast for 2020 to minus 3% from the 2.2% expansion it forecast issued in September 2019, citing the economic impact of measures to combat the coronavirus.

The ministry said its forecast was based on developments until March 18 and does not include government measures which have been agreed since then.

Last week, the Estonian central bank said the economy will shrink at least 6% in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak and could contract by up to 14% if the situation does not ease before the beginning of August. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Catherine Evans)