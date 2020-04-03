Estonia oil shale mine to stay closed until May due to coronavirus

TALLINN, April 3 (Reuters) - Estonian state energy utility Eesti Energia said on Friday its Estonia mine, the world’s largest underground oil shale mine, will stay closed through April to prevent spreading of the coronavirus.

The utility said the temporary closure will not hurt electricity supply as it has enough oil shale in storage to continue production.

Eesti Energia closed the mine, located in the northeastern part of the country, earlier this week after a miner became infected. At first the closure was scheduled for just two days.

The company said it will lay off 380 miners until May, while it aims to find other tasks for the remaining staff of 320. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Leslie Adler)