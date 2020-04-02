Estonia shuts mine, lays off 800 miners temporarily due to coronavirus

TALLINN, April 2 (Reuters) - Estonian state energy utility will shut down its “Estonia” oil shale mine in north eastern Estonia and temporarily lay off 800 miners to prevent the spreading of coronavirus after one of the miners became infected, the prime minister said on Thursday.

“He had been in touch with 16 to 19 people,” Prime Minister Juri Ratas told a news conference.

The state utility Eesti Energia said the temporary closure will not hurt electricity supply as it has enough oil shale in storage to continue production. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki, Editing by William Maclean)