Tallink to get 100 mln euros loan from Estonia

TALLINN, May 8 (Reuters) - Estonia will give shipping firm Tallink, which has been hit badly by lockdowns, a 3-year loan of 100 million euros ($108.4 million), the government of the small EU member said on Friday.

The shipping firm’s passenger traffic dropped 96% in April, while cargo traffic fell 14% as countries around Baltic Sea locked down to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

Tallink operates large ferries between Estonia and Finland, and from Latvia, Estonia and Finland to Sweden. ($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Reporting by Tarmo Virki)