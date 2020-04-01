Estonia sees GDP falling up to 8% in 2020

TALLINN, April 1 (Reuters) - Estonia’s gross domestic product will fall up to 8% this year due to the coronavirus, the small euro zone country’s government said late on Wednesday, citing an updated economic forecast by the Finance Ministry.

The new forecast comes only two days after the ministry forecast the economy would contract by 3% this year, but noted the forecast was based on developments up until March 18.

The government is due to present an additional budget to finance measures to combat the economic slowdown to parliament on Thursday. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki; editing by Jonathan Oatis)