EU clears 1.75 bln euro Estonian aid schemes for virus-hit firms

BRUSSELS, March 30 (Reuters) - EU state aid regulators approved on Monday two Estonian schemes with a budget of 1.75 billion euros ($1.93 billion) to help companies hit by the coronavirus outbreak, similar to other proposals cleared recently in other EU countries.

The European Commission said the schemes, which include the provision of public guarantees on loans and the granting of loans at favourable terms, will help businesses cover their immediate working capital and investment needs.