UPDATE 1-Estonia agrees on 2 bln euro package to boost economy

TALLINN, March 19 (Reuters) - Estonia’s government agreed on Thursday on a package totalling 2 billion euros ($2.16 billion) - equivalent to 7% of the country’s gross domestic product - to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Juri Ratas said on Thursday.

“The measures are aimed at easing the most complicated early phase of the crisis, supporting Estonian workers and companies,” Ratas told a news conference.

The package includes state loan guarantees to ease payment schedules for existing loans of up to 1 billion euros, and additional revolving loans of up to 500 million to help firms with liquidity problems, the government said in a statement.

The package includes also direct salary support totalling 250 million euros to the companies hit worst by the virus.

The government said it was working also on additional investments and changes to legislation, and it would present an additional budget for 2020 by mid-April.

Estonia has closed schools and public events until May 1 and stopped foreign travellers from entering the country, which so far has recorded 267 cases of the coronavirus. ($1 = 0.9241 euros)