UPDATE 1-Estonia sees GDP falling by as much as 8% in 2020

TALLINN, April 1 (Reuters) - Estonia’s gross domestic product will fall by as much as 8% this year due to the coronavirus, the government of the small euro zone country said late on Wednesday, citing an updated economic forecast by the Finance Ministry.

The new forecast comes only two days after the ministry forecast the economy would contract by 3% this year, but noted the forecast was based on developments up until March 18.

“The latest forecast has been updated with the impact of the economic environment and restrictions of movement, but does not include government measures,” Minister of Finance Martin Helme said in a statement.

The government is due to present an additional budget to finance measures to combat the economic slowdown to parliament on Thursday, hoping they would slow the drop in GDP.

“The aim of the state is to reduce the economic downturn in the forecast by contributing to the economy in the form of various support measures,” Helme said. “We are working to launch the measures as soon as possible.”

Estonia’s government agreed on March 19 on a package totalling 2 billion euros - equivalent to 7% of the country’s gross domestic product - to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Estonia has closed schools and public events until May 1 and stopped foreign travellers from entering the country, which so far has recorded 779 cases of the coronavirus and five deaths. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn, Estonia Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis)