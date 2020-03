CAPE TOWN, March 14 (Reuters) - Eswatini, a small, land-locked Southern African country, reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus, the minister of health said in a statement on Saturday.

A 33-year-old woman, who returned from the United States at the end of February and then travelled to Lesotho before returning home to eSwatini, is currently in isolation, Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi said. (Reporting by Lunga Masuku Editing by Leslie Adler)