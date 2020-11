FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister of Eswatini Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini speaks during the COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

MBABANE (Reuters) - ESwatini Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home, he said in a government statement on Sunday.

Dlamini is asymptomatic and feeling well, he added.