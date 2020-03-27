National Bank of Ethiopia to inject $450 million as liquidity for private banks - Fana

ADDIS ABABA, March 27 (Reuters) - Ethiopia said on Friday the National Bank of Ethiopia plans to inject 15 billion Ethiopian birr ($456 million) as liquidity for private banks to cushion the economy over the impact of the coronavirus, state-affiliated Fana news agency reported.

“National Bank of Ethiopia to avail 15 billion birr liquidity for private banks to enable them to provide debt relief and additional loans to their customers in need,” Fana said in its report. ($1 = 32.7523 birr) (Writing by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Alison Williams)