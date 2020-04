DUBAI, April 12 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways said on Sunday it would operate special flights to Brussels, Dublin, London, Tokyo and Zurich between April 14 and 22.

The United Arab Emirates is permitting a limited number of outbound-only flights for those wishing to leave the country after suspending regular services last month. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by John Stonestreet)