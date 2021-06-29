EU air passenger rights were not protected during pandemic, auditors say

BRUSSELS, June 29 (Reuters) - European airline passenger rights, including carriers’ legal obligation to pay refunds for cancelled flights, have not been safeguarded during the COVID-19 pandemic, an EU report released on Wednesday said.

The European Court of Auditors (ECA) found that, in virtually all cases, airlines sidestepped rules requiring a cash refund for cancelled flights and forced customers to accept vouchers for future journeys.

The ECA, which looks after the interests of taxpayers in the 27-member European Union but does not have legal powers, said travel restrictions led to 7,000 air routes being closed in the European airport network after the pandemic began last year.