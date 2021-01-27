Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

UK PM Johnson says confident in vaccine supplies

By Reuters Staff

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leads a virtual news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 27, 2021. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said he was very confident in Britain’s vaccine supplies, as he declined to be drawn on a push by the European Union to get vaccine deliveries from UK factories.

Asked about an EU request to AstraZeneca to deliver vaccines from British factories, Johnson said: “All I can say is that we’re very confident in our supplies.”

“We’re very confident in our contracts and we’re going ahead on that basis,” he said at a news conference.

Reporting by William James, writing by Alistair Smout

