AstraZeneca cuts COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Poland: minister

FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is seen at a vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

WARSAW (Reuters) - AstraZeneca will reduce the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to Poland by 550,000 in March, the prime minister’s top aide Michal Dworczyk said on Friday.

As in other European Union countries, Poland’s vaccination programme has been hampered by delays in deliveries from producers. The country of 38 million has administered over 4 million shots of vaccine.

(This story corrects paragraph 2 to say Poland has administered over 4 million shots of vaccine, not vaccinated over 4 million people)