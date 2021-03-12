AstraZeneca cuts COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Poland: minister

WARSAW (Reuters) - AstraZeneca will reduce the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to Poland by 550,000 in March, the prime minister’s top aide Michal Dworczyk said on Friday.
As in other European Union countries, Poland’s vaccination programme has been hampered by delays in deliveries from producers. The country of 38 million has administered over 4 million shots of vaccine.
(This story corrects paragraph 2 to say Poland has administered over 4 million shots of vaccine, not vaccinated over 4 million people)
