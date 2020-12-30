AstraZeneca says has submitted full data for European approval of COVID shot

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca has submitted full data to pursue a conditional marketing authorisation application from the European Medicines Agency, a spokesman said on Wednesday after an EMA official said more data was needed.

“We can confirm that the we have submitted a full data package to support an application for conditional marketing authorisation for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to the European Medicines Agency,” the spokesman said.

"AstraZeneca has been submitting data on a rolling basis and will continue to work closely with the EMA to support the start of a formal CMA application process."