Healthcare

AstraZeneca says has submitted full data for European approval of COVID shot

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca has submitted full data to pursue a conditional marketing authorisation application from the European Medicines Agency, a spokesman said on Wednesday after an EMA official said more data was needed.

“We can confirm that the we have submitted a full data package to support an application for conditional marketing authorisation for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to the European Medicines Agency,” the spokesman said.

“AstraZeneca has been submitting data on a rolling basis and will continue to work closely with the EMA to support the start of a formal CMA application process.” (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by David Evans)

