EU drug regulator records 415 cases of possible rare blood clotting

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares a dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Antwerp, Belgium March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The EU drug regulator said on Thursday it has received reports of 415 possible cases of rare blood clotting with a low platelet count in the European Economic Area, out of more than 50 million people who have received AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

There have been 10 possible cases among just under 6 million people who received J&J’s shot in the EEA, and 405 cases among 45 million who received AstraZeneca’s shot, Georgy Genov, head of pharmacovigilance at the European Medicines Agency said in a briefing.

The condition is known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).