No decision yet on EU legal action against AstraZeneca - EU exec head

PUURS, Belgium, April 23 (Reuters) - The European Union has not yet taken a decision whether to launch legal action against AstraZeneca over the company’s failure to deliver the contracted doses to the 27-nation bloc, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said.

“Where AstraZeneca is concerned no decision have been taken so far so we have to wait for that,” she told a news conference. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Jan Strupczewski)