BRUSSELS, March 16 (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive arm said on Monday that closing borders was “not the best way” to contain the spread of the coronavirus inside what is normally Europe’s cherished zone of free travel.

A European Commission spokesman said any border measures must be well-coordinated to prevent them from aggravating the crisis by impeding food or medical supplies. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)