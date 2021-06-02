European Investment Bank to raise support to COVAX to 900 mln euros

BRUSSELS, June 2 (Reuters) - The head of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer said on Wednesday that the EU’s financial arm was ready to increase its support for the COVAX vaccine-sharing mechanism to 900 million euros ($1.1 billion) in loans.

The bank has already pledged 600 million euros in loans to the programme which is co-led by the World Health Organization and Gavi, a vaccine alliance.

“We are ready to increase this by reorientation of another 300 million euros,” Werner said at a virtual fund raising event organised by the government of Japan and Gavi.