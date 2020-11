BRUSSELS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The European Commission will authorise on Tuesday a deal with biotech firm CureVac to secure up to 405 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

The Commission president also said she hopes to finalise a deal soon with Moderna for its COVID-19 vaccine. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio)