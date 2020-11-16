EU strikes deal with CureVac for up to 405 million COVID vaccine doses

FILE PHOTO: An employee of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac, demonstrates research workflow on a vaccine for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease at a laboratory in Tuebingen, Germany, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission will authorise a deal with German biotech firm CureVac 5CV.DE on Tuesday to secure up to 405 million doses of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said.

“I am happy to announce a new agreement. Tomorrow will authorise a new contract to secure another COVID-19 vaccine for Europeans,” she said, adding that the contract with the German firm follows EU funding to the company to develop its vaccine.

The Commission president also said she hoped to finalise a deal soon with Moderna MRNA.O for its COVID-19 vaccine.

The deal with CureVac follows supply agreements the Commission has reached with AstraZeneca AZN.L, Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, Sanofi SASY.PA, and Pfizer PFE.N for the supply of their potential vaccines.