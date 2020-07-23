Dogged by shortages, EU prolongs duty-free import of face masks, medical gear

BRUSSELS, July 23 (Reuters) - The European Commission extended until the end of October a waiver of customs duties and sales taxes on imported face masks and other medical gear to help tackle shortages as the bloc fights the coronavirus epidemic.

“Today’s decision is due to the risks posed to public health by the number of coronavirus cases in member states and to the shortages of medical equipment which are still recorded,” the EU executive commission said in a statement released on Thursday. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; Editing by Nick Macfie)