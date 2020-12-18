Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EU drugs regulator says limited number of documents accessed in cyberattack

By Reuters Staff

(Reuters) - Europe’s medicines regulator said on Friday an investigation had so far revealed that a limited number of third-party documents were unlawfully accessed in a cyberattack and that it had engaged an external agency to carry out a full probe.

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and German partner BioNTech said on Dec. 9 that documents relating to their COVID-19 vaccine were accessed unlawfully after the regulator disclosed the incident on the same day.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva

