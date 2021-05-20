EU reaches deal on COVID-19 passes for summer travel

BRUSSELS, May 20 (Reuters) - The European Union reached a provisional deal on Thursday on COVID-19 certificates designed to open up tourism across the 27-nation bloc this summer, according to an EU source familiar with the talks.

European Parliament lawmakers and current EU president Portugal representing the bloc’s 27 members sealed the agreement after a fourth round of negotiations on Thursday afternoon. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)