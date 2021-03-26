German constitutional court puts ratification of EU recovery fund on hold

BERLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s constitutional court said on Friday that President Frank-Walter Steinmeier may not sign off legislation ratifying the European Union’s Recovery Fund as long as it was looking into legal challenges against the debt-financed investment plan.

The statement of Germany’s highest court, which came after both chambers of parliament ratified legislation this week, did not give a time frame when a legal decision could be expected. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Kirsti Knolle)