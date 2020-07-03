Spain's economy minister Calvino says all EU COVID-19 debt will be repaid

MADRID, July 3 (Reuters) - Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Friday all the debt issued by the European Union to help its member states deal with the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis will eventually be paid back.

The debt will be sustainable as it will finance projects to help the EU resume the economic growth that was interrupted by the coronavirus crisis, she said in a virtual panel held by French think tank Cercle des Economistes. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, Editing by Nathan Allen)