Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

No decisions taken yet on possible EU legal action vs Astrazeneca

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 22 (Reuters) - The European Union has not yet decided if it would take legal action against AstraZeneca for failing to deliver contracted vaccines against the COVID-19 coronavirus, a European Commission spokesman said on Thursday.

The spokesman told a regular news briefing the Commision was evaluating all the options and final decisions would be taken in agreement with all countries in the 27-nation bloc. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Jan Strupczewski)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up