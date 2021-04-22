France, Germany ask for more time to consider EU legal action against AstraZeneca- diplomats

BRUSSELS, April 22 (Reuters) - Germany and France have asked for more time to think whether to take AstraZeneca to court for its cuts in supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, two diplomats said on Thursday, noting that most EU states supported the legal action.

The diplomats, who asked not to be named, said the discussion on the possible legal action was held at a meeting with the EU Commission on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, writing by Francesco Guarascio)