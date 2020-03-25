Novel coronavirus unlikely to disappear in summer, EU report

BRUSSELS, March 25 (Reuters) - The new coronavirus is unlikely to disappear in summer, the European Union agency for disease control said on Wednesday, in a stark warning that the epidemic could continue when temperatures rise unless measures to hamper it are applied.

The notice leaves little room for hopes that SARS-CoV-2, the name of the new virus, could behave as the other four coronaviruses which are endemic in human populations and are usually not detected in summer months. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)