EU finance ministers Friday meeting postponed over coronavirus -official

BRUSSELS, March 18 (Reuters) - A meeting of the European Union’s 27 finance ministers scheduled for this Friday to discuss measures to mitigate the coronavirus crisis has been postponed to an as-yet-undetermined date, an EU official said.

More preparation was needed ahead of the meeting, the official said.

Mario Centeno, head of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, has said there will be a weekly teleconference during the crisis. The ministers last met on Monday this week.