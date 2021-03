FILE PHOTO: The exterior of EMA, European Medicines Agency is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency will hold a news conference at 1300 GMT on Tuesday, a spokesman for the EU’s executive arm said.

EMA is conducting an investigation into the safety of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot after Germany, France, Italy and other EU countries suspended the use of the vaccine over isolated cases of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts.