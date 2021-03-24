FACTBOX-EU's COVID-19 vaccine exports since end-Jan hit 43 mln doses

BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - The European Union has agreed to export a total of 43 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the end of January when the bloc introduced rules to control exports amid a row with Britain over supplies of AstraZeneca's shot. Since the start of this system, Brussels has granted 380 export requests to 33 different destinations and blocked one, which was a shipment to Australia. Below are the main export destinations as of March 23: Destination Volume in millions UK 10.9 Canada 6.6 Japan 5.4 Mexico 4.4 Saudi Arabia 1.5 Singapore 1.5 Chile 1.5 Hong Kong 1.3 Korea 1 Australia 1 (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @raguarascio. Compiled by Josephine Mason. Editing by Mark Potter)