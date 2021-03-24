Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

FACTBOX-EU's COVID-19 vaccine exports since end-Jan hit 43 mln doses

By Reuters Staff

    BRUSSELS, March 24 (Reuters) - The European Union has agreed
to export a total of 43 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since
the end of January when the bloc introduced rules to control
exports amid a row with Britain over supplies of AstraZeneca's
 shot.    
    Since the start of this system, Brussels has granted 380
export requests to 33 different destinations and blocked one,
which was a shipment to Australia.
    Below are the main export destinations as of March 23:    
    
    
 Destination         Volume in millions 
 UK                                       10.9
 Canada                                    6.6
 Japan                                     5.4
 Mexico                                    4.4
 Saudi Arabia                              1.5
 Singapore                                 1.5
 Chile                                     1.5
 Hong Kong                                 1.3
 Korea                                       1
 Australia                                   1
 
 (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @raguarascio. 
Compiled by Josephine Mason. Editing by Mark Potter)
