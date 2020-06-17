France sees possible EU recovery fund deal in July - official

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - France hopes to reach an agreement with the 26 other members of the European Union on a proposed 750 billion euro recovery fund in July, a presidential adviser said on Wednesday ahead of videoconference between EU leaders on Friday.

“It’s in no one’s interest to see the situation get bogged down,” the adviser said, adding that ‘giant steps’ had been made in recent weeks, including the backing of all EU countries for a joint debt mechanism. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)