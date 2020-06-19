Merkel: EU leaders to continue talks on EU finances in mid-July

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - European Union leaders will continue their negotiations on establishing the post-coronavirus recovery fund in mid-July, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday after a videoconference with her counterparts from the bloc’s members.

“There were criticisms of the numbers but the structure was not questioned,” she told reporters.

She added that the European Union should make a start on repaying the money borrowed to finance the recovery fund within the same seven-year budget period. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Michelle Martin)