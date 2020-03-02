EU's Gentiloni says Italy's fiscal response to virus is "proportionate"

BRUSSELS, March 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s economic response to the coronavirus outbreak are “proportionate” and the European Commission will consider Rome’s request for flexibility on EU fiscal rules in good faith, the bloc’s economics commissioner said on Monday.

EU Economics Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, a former Italian prime minister, also said that the EU’s wider fiscal response needed to be at the right time, “not too early, not too late.”

“We will consider the Italian request, which is for sure based on these extraordinary circumstances and we will consider it, as I said, in the spirit of solidarity and understanding,” he told a news conference. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jakub Riha; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)